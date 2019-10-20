Happy Birthday Bruce! Bruce is always in our thoughts and will forever be in our hearts. Bruce Edwin Williams was born in Tulsa, OK, October 20, 1929, and peacefully passed December 28, 2018, at his home in Tulsa.
Bruce was a 1948 graduate of Will Rogers High School, a 1952 graduate of Oklahoma State University and held a Master's from Northeastern State University. He was one of the three original instructors at Tulsa County Vo-Tech, and went on to retire as the Director of Purchasing for all schools in the Tulsa metro area. This August, he was posthumously inducted into The Tulsa Tech Hall of Fame, honoring those who have made exemplary contributions to the success of students.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and continued his career in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, where he retired as Lt. Colonel. Additionally, Bruce was a partner in Williams Service and Supply.
Bruce maintained an active lifestyle after the two retirements traveling the world with his wife of 59 years, Shirley, and many friends from the Status Club and Horizon's Club. He also served as Treasurer of his Will Roger's class alumni group and as Treasurer of the Military Officer's Association, MOAA.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Vera Williams. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his son, Kent Edwin Williams; his sister, Neva King and her husband, Richard; as well as many family members and dear friends.
A Memorial Service was held Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at University United Methodist Church, where Bruce and Shirley have been active members for 60 years and Bruce also served on the UUMC Board of Trustees. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233.
