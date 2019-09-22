For 65 years, Bruce G Weber brought a little extra sparkle to his beloved Tulsa. His vision, defined by impeccable taste, love of beauty and an uncanny ability to foresee emerging fashion trends, led him to many of the world's preeminent jewelry designers and watchmakers. His jewels have adorned fashionable Tulsa women for decades. Prior to his retirement in 2012, Bruce had the high honor of being inducted into the National Jeweler's Retail Hall of Fame.
Bruce was born in Manhattan, NY on May 24, 1929. He moved to Tulsa in 1947 when the family jewelry business relocated from Texarkana and opened the first Peacock Jewelers store at 516 South Main Street. After graduating from the University of Tulsa and completing his military service, Bruce joined the family business, Selco Incorporated. Over the next two decades he served as President and CEO, shepherding the Company from a single local store to one of the largest retail jewelry chains in the United States with 48 stores. In 1978, he opened Bruce G Weber Precious Jewels at Miss Jackson's, followed by Bruce G Weber Precious Jewelers in Utica Square.
A true bon vivant, Bruce enjoyed fine foods and was an avid golfer, wine and art collector. The great joy of his life was traveling the world with his favorite travel partner, his dear wife of 33 years, Jane, as they searched far and wide for promising new designers and the latest fashion trends and spending every January in Cap Juluca, Anguilla. His passionate love for the city of Tulsa was reflected by a lifetime of philanthropic endeavors and he was a tireless patron of: Tulsa Opera, Tulsa Philharmonic, The American Heart Association and Philbrook Museum.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Benjamin Rosenheim in 1930 and his parents, Leona and Irving Weber. He is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Eric Bruce (Sonya); his daughters, Lori Cook (Gailyn) and Sherry Wolverton (Lock); granddaughters, Kelly Houk, Kristen Lively (Kyle), Kimberly Griggs (Ryan), Chandler Delamater Frotero (Richie), Natalie Delamater; and great granddaughters, Jordyn Grace Myers and Hunter Kai Houk.
A service is set for 11 a.m., Thursday, September 26th, at Harvard Avenue Christian Church, 5502 South Harvard, Tulsa, OK.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street Southwest, Rochester, MN 55905 or Harvard Avenue Christian Church, 5502 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74135.
Ninde Brookside Chapel. www.ninde.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.