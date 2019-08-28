Bruce Richard Raley, 74, died Friday, August 23, 2019 in Broken Arrow, OK. Bruce was born in Tulsa, OK on April 7, 1945 to Deane D. Raley Sr. and Maurine Byrd Raley. He grew up in Tulsa, attending Edison High School where he met a group of lifelong friends.
Bruce enlisted in the Air Force in 1967, where he served as an Air Traffic Controller in Saigon during the Vietnam War. He would often work the night shift in a control station (which he said was more like a small metal storage container) and talked multiple pilots through successfully making emergency landings, saving the plane and any on board.
Returning from Vietnam, he attended the University of Oklahoma. There he joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, which provided many fond memories he liked to share. He continued his education at the University of Oklahoma Pharmacy College and earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree.
Post Pharmacy school, Bruce joined the family business with Raley Pharmacy. He loved what he did. His favorite part of being a pharmacist was getting to meet and get to know all the people, giving each a welcoming smile and greeting when they came in. Raley Pharmacy was not only a family business where he got to see his brother every day, but a family in itself.
Bruce loved watching car races and keeping current on the news and stock market. He looked forward to his weekly lunches with the boys and would always cut out interesting articles he would find to save for later or share with family or friends. He was a kind man who loved his family more than anything. He was proud of each member of his family and relished his grandkids and as any grandparent loved to brag and show pictures.
He was a quiet man but loved to talk to people. He loved to tell stories of his life adventures and always joked with everyone. Bruce was a person who loved to laugh. He would later always say "I only promise jokes, but don't promise they will be good ones". Wit was a generous gift bestowed upon him. He made everyone laugh and feel good.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Deane Sr. and Maurine Raley, and his brother Deane Jr. He is survived by his brother, David Raley and his wife, Joyce of Tulsa; daughter, Brenda Self and her husband, Jimmy of Broken Arrow; grandchildren, Meagan, Ethan, and Trystan; nephews, Brian Raley and his wife, Tori of Tulsa, and Kevin Raley and his wife, Holly; along with 5 great nieces and nephews.
A memorial and celebration of Bruce's life is planned for Friday, August 30th, at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st St., Tulsa at 2:00 PM. Donations may be to the Alzheimer's Association in his name. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
