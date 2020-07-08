Passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of June 30, 2020.
A native Tulsan, Buddy grew up and was familiar to the Tulsa and surrounding areas most of his life. After graduating from Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, Buddy pursued auto racing from 1947 to the early 1980's. He raced different types of cars but mostly midgets in the '40s and '50s to super modified in the '60s and '70s mainly in Tulsa, Muskogee and Oklahoma City and many other tracks in surrounding states.
He raced the big league in the '50s against some of the great drivers of the times. Many of the drivers were also great friends as well as competitors. He passed his rookie test at Indy, even qualified but was bumped from the race. He had a great crash, in what was once recorded as the "spin of all time".
He was a Navy man while racing in the '50s and had to obtain permission to race but was one of the only guys to get permission.
His father owned and operated the Cagle Plumbing Company where Buddy became a master plumber and eventually took over the company. Bud always wanted to give back to the community. He was one of the first people to organize and get local race drivers to give toys to children in hospitals during Christmas. He made and ran a business of mini bikes called Micro-Cycle in the early '60s.
He taught at his old High School, Will Rogers, to students that were learning vocational jobs. Bud also taught welding and other classes at Tulsa Technology. He was a hunter and loved to target shoot and anything else associated with arms. He was one of the great story tellers and if allowed to, he could fill an hour.
Buddy is survived by his son, Clayton and his wife, Brenda of Houston; daughters, Debi Douthit of Owasso and Tammy Garcia of Colorado; daughter-in-law, Shirley Cagle; grandchildren, Kurtis Cagle, Bradley Cagle and his wife, Jill, Shawna Potter and her husband, James of Owasso, William Douthit and wife, Laura of Colorado, Clinton Douthit and wife, Nicole of Washington State, Amy Montgomery and husband, John, Amber Cagle, Becky Goodgain, Kevin and Brandon Baughman, Paula Meador, NIck and Elizabeth Garcia; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Buddy was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; sons, Buddy Jr. and Spencer; and daughter, LeAnna.
Memorial service 7 pm, Saturday, Port City Raceway, Tulsa.
