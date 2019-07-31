C. Denny Saunders, 87, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, in his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Denny was born on June 8, 1932 in Akron, Ohio to Charles Denny Saunders and Blanche Olive Saunders. He graduated Triadelphia High School in 1950, West Virginia University in 1954 and the Harvard Business School in 1966.
Denny married Terry (Pinto) Saunders on February 1, 1958 in Maracaibo, Venezuela. They were married for 61 years, and lived in Maracaibo, Venezuela; Boston, Massachusetts; Madrid, Spain and Caracas, Venezuela. In 1978, Denny AND Terry moved to Tulsa where they lived for the past 41 years. Denny spent his entire 29 year career as a finance professional with the Gulf Oil Corporation, including 4 years with Warren Petroleum in Tulsa.
Denny is survived by his wife, Terry; brother, Russ; sons, Luis and Chris; grandsons, Michael and Matthew; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
