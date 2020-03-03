C. Richard Finley, 76, a longtime resident of Broken Arrow and Tulsa, OK passed away on February 24, 2020. Richard spent his youth in Muskogee, before graduating from OSU. He liked to say he was a "Cowboy and an Okie from Muskogee". He was preceded in death by his loving son, Michael Sean Finley, then by his devoted wife, Sandra. He is survived by his granddaughters, Claire and Paige; his daughter-in-law, Michelle Finley; his older sister and brother, Lizbeth and John, their spouses, and his nieces, Laura, Sarah, Tricia and Becky.
Graveside Service will be held 10:00, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the Garden of Serenity at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, 6500 South 129th East Ave, Broken Arrow 74102.
