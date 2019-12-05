Calvin Charles McKee, 96, passed away in peace at home on November 30, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He was born on August 29, 1923 in Tulsa, and is one of the seven children of Charles and Estelle (Larrieu) McKee.
Calvin will be remembered as the treasured patriarch of the McKee clan, and particularly for his character, strong principles, calm style, and unshakeable faith in God.
He was a caring, modest, and distinguished gentleman who inspired all who knew him. Calvin displayed a genuine interest in the lives and pursuits of all generations of the family, adults and children alike. When sought out for advice, he made himself available to guide and help his siblings and family along, and to ensure they were aimed in the right direction for accomplishing their respective goals.
In April 1947, Calvin married Patricia Ann Russell, with whom he enjoyed raising six children, and later living in London, United Kingdom and traveling throughout Europe.
In 1948, he completed a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering at the University of Tulsa (TU). He began working for Warren Petroleum Corporation in 1948, as an engineer, and 29 years later, in 1977, became President. His career in the oil and gas industry lasted almost 50 years. Calvin's position as a Vice President of Gulf Oil Corporation, from 1963 to 1977, involved business travel throughout Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, Africa, and Latin America.
In 1981, Calvin married Patti Pannell, with whom he enjoyed retirement and traveling throughout the U.S. until her passing in 2016.
He was an avid marksman in retirement, and was a champion competitive skeet shooter.
Calvin voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army on October 31, 1942, at the age of 19 years old. He served for three years in various paratrooper units in the U.S., North Africa, Sicily, Italy, France, Belgium, Holland, and Germany. His military specialties included sharpshooter and combat intelligence. Calvin parachuted into Southern France on August 15, 1944, the commencement date of the allied invasion of Southern France. He participated in five WWII combat theaters: Southern France; Central Europe; Ardennes; Rome-Arno; and Rhineland. He was most proud to have been promoted to Master Sergeant in less than two years of military service, and before his twenty-second birthday. He was honorably discharged in October 1945.
Calvin was later recalled to active duty during the Korean War and served with the 18th Airborne Corps at Ft. Bragg, N.C. He rose in rank to 1st Lieutenant prior to his discharge.
For his military service, Calvin received numerous medals, including the Bronze Star for courage in combat in France. He was inducted into the French Legion of Honor in 2017 for his contributions toward the liberation of France. He was honored in 2018 when the U.S. Congress awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to WWII veterans of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the precursor to today's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
Calvin received the TU Distinguished Alumni Award, and was also inducted into the TU Engineering College's Hall of Fame.
Calvin is survived by his six children and their families, Chris McKee (Karen); Gary McKee (Alayna); Kirk McKee (Corinne); Anne McKee (Scott); Brian McKee; Lynn McKee; twelve grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Calvin is also survived by three of his siblings and their families, Marjorie (McKee) Kelley; Nancy McKee; Patrick McKee and sister-in-law, Sally; sister-in-law, Annetta McKee; brother-in-law, Joe Russell; brother-in-law and lifelong friend, Thomas H. Russell and his wife, Pam; and 44 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sister, Gertrude (McKee) LoVoi; brother-in-law, Paul LoVoi; brother-in-law, John Kelley; brother, Thomas McKee; and sister, Ida Mae (McKee) Brandenburg. He was also preceded in death by in-laws, Mary Ellen (Russell) and Bob Bradley; and Eileen (Russell) and Bob Funk.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in Calvin's honor to: The University of Tulsa for the Calvin C. McKee Student Veterans Center operating fund, c/o Office of University Advancement, 800 S. Tucker Drive, Tulsa, OK, 74104, (918) 631-2565.
A rosary will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Church of Saint Mary, 1347 East 49th Place, Tulsa, OK 74105, (918) 749-1423. A Memorial Mass will be held at the same church on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.