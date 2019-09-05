Candace Ann McGivern Eddleman born November 8, 1949, passed away August 31, 2019. She is survived by her children, Glenn Eddleman (Jaime) and Kimberly Roberts (Peter); her sister, Kathy McGivern and brothers, John McGivern (Donna) and Mike McGivern (Dana). She has seven grandchildren, Michael, Johnathon, Dylan, Alyssa, Addyson, Braden and Johnathon. She was the daughter of John McGivern, Sr. and Arlene McGivern. Candy worked for the St. Francis Hospital Complex for approximately twenty-five years. Prior to that time, she worked in security for Tulsa International Airport. She was a graduate of Bishop Kelley High School in 1968. Candy suffered a stroke when she was five years old. As a result, she had limited use of her right hand and right leg. Despite this she never quit on life or her family. She was extremely proud that both of her children graduated from college. It was a goal she had for both when they were born as residuals from the stroke had prevented her from pursing higher education. Candy was an inspiration to her children, her sister and her brothers and she will be sorely missed. The Rosary will be held at the Church of the Madalene on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and the Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Madalene.
