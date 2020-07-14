Carl L Ayers passed away on July 10, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. at the age of 83.
Carl is survived by his loving wife, Linda Ayers (Amos); son, Clay Ayers of Claremore,OK, wife, Melissa; grandkids, Hannah Mendell (Phillip), Shelby Boelen (Jarod); great-grandchild, Parker Boelen; son, Curtis Ayers of Verdigris, OK, wife, Cheryl; grandkids, Kellsie and Lane; son, Camron Ayers of Verdigris, OK, wife, Jennifer; grandkids, Caleb, Corey, and Cyler; and daughter by previous marriage, Caren Ayers of Raleigh, NC; grandkids, Amanda Steed and Amy Brice; great grandchild, Lila Steed; sister, Dot Laurence; and brother, Dale Ayers.
Carl was born and grew up in the Coffeyville area. Carl married Linda Ayers (Amos) on February 21, 1965 at Bunker Hill Airforce Base in Peru, Indiana, where Carl was a Staff Sergeant for 8 years. They have been married for 55 years. Carl left the Air Force and moved to Tulsa where he worked and retired from McDonnell Douglas. He then started his own business as Claco Enterprises and kept the business for 35 years.
Carl passed away peacefully in his home Thursday morning surrounded by his family. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 14th, from 6:00 8:00 at Rice Funeral Home, 631 E. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore,OK 74017. The Funeral will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carl's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Folds Of Honor Foundation by visiting their website. www.ricefuneralservice.com
