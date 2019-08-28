Chris, 83, passed away August 21, 2019 near family members, knowing she was dearly loved and going to be with her God. With the help of her family and close friends, she had been dealing with health issues over the past few years.
Chris was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on May 4, 1936 to Clarence and Irma (Beerbaum) Christensen. The family moved to Milwaukee when Chris was very young, and she had a happy childhood. She attended Washington High School where she developed a group of friends that continued to stay in contact with throughout her life. She attended Wisconsin State College-Milwaukee, which became the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee the year before Chris graduated. While active in water sports and other activities, she also worked and modeled in a local department store. She earned a Bachelor of Arts with a joint sociology and elementary education degree in 1958.
In the summer of 1958, Chris headed west to Long Beach, California, to start her teaching career. Chris was assigned to Jane Adams Elementary and in the fall of 1958 taught kindergarten to thirty active new students. In September she reported to her parents that she had met Robert Traband, a new naval officer. They were soon on the train to meet her beau. They headed home resigned to the fact that a sailor was in their family's future.
On July 8, 1959, Chris and Bob Traband were married in Long Beach. Initially settling down in California, they moved to Tulsa, and stayed. Their family grew to include three children, Lynn, Karen (Casie), and Rob.
Chris was active in the Tulsa community, including the First Presbyterian Church, The Junior League of Tulsa and RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program). As the three children became independent, Chris returned to her career, spending ten years on the staff at RSVP, including four years as Executive Director. In 2001 she retired and spent time working with Bob, as well as participating in the Guild of Intercessors at First Presbyterian where she had served as an Elder.
One of her great joys was supporting and mentoring Lynn, Casie, and Rob as they earned their degrees and married wonderful people. Lynn married Glen Carey after moving to California, and they have two children, Clay and Kristen Carey. Casie and Hal Lewis live in Tulsa and both of their boys, Kiefner (Brenda) and Alex, now live in Tulsa. Rob and Rhonda live in Houston with their son,Will.
Bob and Chris were married sixty years. Chris will be missed by all her family and many friends and loved and cherished in our memories. A Memorial Service will be held for Chris at the First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers , Chris had asked that memorials be sent to First Presbyterian Church Guild of Intercessors, 709 So. Boston, Tulsa, OK, 74119, www.firstchurchtulsa.org or RSVP, 5756 E. 31st Street, Tulsa, OK, 74135, www.rsvptulsa.org
