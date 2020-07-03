Carol James Betker passed away in Santa Barbara, CA, on Sunday June 21, 2020 after an extended illness. Carol was born to Carl and Marie Buffon Navaro in Cincinnati, OH, on October 1, 1934. She attended Withrow High School and the University of Cincinnati where she was a member of Tri Delta Sorority. In 1954 she married Jack Sidney James and they were relocated many times during Jack's career with IBM. In 1970 Jack and Carol moved to Tulsa, OK, where she was active in the Junior League, The American Heart Association, the Tulsa Opera and served as President of the Mental Heath Association of Tulsa. In 1984, Carol and Jack moved to Santa Barbara where she was active in the Music Academy of the West, served on the board of the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse and served as President of the Braille Institute Auxiliary. Jack passed away in 1994. Carol married Theodore Christian Lund Betker in 1996 and lived a wonderful second life together until 2016 when Ted passed away. Carol was very grateful to spend her final years at Casa Dorinda in Montecito, CA surrounded by her many wonderful friends. Carol is survived by her children, Todd and his wife, Marissa; their children, Teddy and Katy James Beecherl and her husband, Edward, Jacquelyn Martin and her children, Megan and Abby; Ted's children, Steven, Julie, Lucia, David, Michael and Peter. A celebration of life service will be held at Casa Dorinda sometime in the near future. Donations may be made to Casa Dorinda.
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.