Carole Holcomb, 82, of Haltom City, Texas, formerly of Owasso, Oklahoma, passed away December 9, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, December 14, 2019, in the Legacy Chapel at Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs, Oklahoma. The burial will follow in the Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Carole's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Carole was born on July 25, 1937 in Dardanelle, Arkansas. She was born Carole Jestice, the daughter of Rufus and Hazel Jestice. She graduated from Sand Springs High in 1955. Carole married Edwin "Ed" Holcomb on June 6, 1957, who passed away on August 9, 2019. She worked many years and retired from the University of Tulsa where she worked in Petroleum Abstracts. Carole loved singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday school and serving in children's ministries. Carole and Ed loved to travel and spend time with family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ed Holcomb; her parents; brothers, Jerald and Charles Jestice; step father, Charles White; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eva Mae and John Hubert Holcomb; brother-in-law, John Hubert Holcomb, Jr; and sister-in-law, Rose Mary Diesel.
Carole is survived by sons, Edwin Holcomb, Jr. and his wife, Nancy and James Holcomb and his wife, Alex; sister, Margret Rayon and husband, Bob; brother, John Jestice; grandchildren, Michael James Holcomb, Amanda Yancy, Leslie Greenwood and Madeline Rose Holcomb; great- grandchildren, Elliot Caleb Greenwood and Aurora Rose Yancy; twelve nieces and nephews. www.dilloncares.com
