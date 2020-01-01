2/19/43-12/26/2019
Carole was dedicated to the future of public education and teachers' rights. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Antlers, OK and also attended Hall Community Freewill Baptist Church.
Survived by daughters, Rhonda Pierce, Randye Thompson and spouse, Robbie Thompson; granddaughters, Bailee Muller and Amanda Muller. At her request no services planned.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society, the SPCA, or a local animal shelter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.