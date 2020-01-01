2/19/43-12/26/2019

Carole was dedicated to the future of public education and teachers' rights. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Antlers, OK and also attended Hall Community Freewill Baptist Church.

Survived by daughters, Rhonda Pierce, Randye Thompson and spouse, Robbie Thompson; granddaughters, Bailee Muller and Amanda Muller. At her request no services planned.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society, the SPCA, or a local animal shelter.

To plant a tree in memory of Carole Pierce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

