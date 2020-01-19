Carole Ree Miller Herzberg, age 82, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Tulsa, OK.
Carole was born May 24, 1937 in Pampa, TX to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Miller. She had three siblings: sister, Pat Miller Hart; brother, Richard Miller; and half-brother, Mike Miller.
Carole met Jerry Herzberg, when a friend set them up on a blind date. They were married on April 20, 1957. The following year they welcomed their first daughter, Heidi, followed by Linda, and son, Wesley. They made their home in Enid, OK. Carole opened and operated the Hen House in Enid, where she taught needle point, tole painting, and other arts. She was a Girl Scouts troop leader and board member, active in the PTA, and Enid Junior League until moving to Tulsa in 1977.
After the loss of her daughter, Linda, in 1982, Carole became a volunteer in hospice care. She loved playing bridge, her luncheon group, decorating for every holiday, and spending time with her grandchildren. Carole and Jerry enjoyed traveling and saw much of the world together. People close to her will remember her generosity, quick wit, and her sense of fashion. Carole knew how to dress for every occasion; she enjoyed planning outfits and shopping with her caregiver and friend, Dee Smith.
Carole, lovingly known as Mimi, is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jerry; children, Heidi (Kirby) Webb, Wesley (Kelly) Herzberg; and grandchildren, Emily (Jeff) Webb-Phillips, Natalie (Shaun Bhow) Webb, Lindy Herzberg, and Connor Herzberg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to John Knox Scholarship Fund or your local humane society.
Memorial service will be 1:00 P.M., Monday, January 20, 2020, at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 2929 E. 31st, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233.
Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.