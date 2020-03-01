January 21, 1930 - February 13, 2020. Caroline Briggs passed away on February 13 with her family at her side. Caroline Louise Head was the second of four children born to Clara and Earl Head. Caroline married Gilbert Briggs in 1950, and in 1951 she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in medical technology from the University of Tulsa. As a student and as a professional she consistently broke barriers in a male-dominated field. In 1960, she and two colleagues opened the clinical lab at St. Francis. After ten years, she was hired by Tulsa Junior College to develop the Allied Health programs. She created curriculum and established internships with the local hospitals. Instead of accepting a position in TCC administration she obtained her Master's degree in education. She retired after 25 years teaching anatomy and physiology at TCC. In retirement, she became involved in the missions program at Boston Avenue UMC and became a founding member of Community of Hope, which ministered to AIDS survivors and played an important role in supporting Tulsa's gay community. In these years, she also reveled in being a grandmother, perfected her golf game, and traveled the world. Caroline suffered a stroke in 2004, but she worked hard to regain much of her independence. Caroline was preceded in death by her mother, Clara; father, Earl; sister, Judy; brother, Jim; husband, Gilbert, and daughter, Kathy. She is survived by her brother, Richard Head of Houston; her three sons, Jeff (Charlie), David (Gina), and Robert (Kathleen); seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at Fellowship Congregational Church, 2900 S. Harvard, Tulsa, on March 10, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Fellowship Congregational Church or a charity of your choice.
