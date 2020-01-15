Carolyn Burke Heath, 70, died on January 12, 2020 in Tulsa, OK with her son at her side. Carolyn was born in Cedar Rapids, IA and graduated from George Washington High School in 1968. She then obtained a Microbiology degree from the University of Iowa. Later in life, she pursued her passions of medicine and helping others by attaining a nursing degree with a focus in hospice care. She took great pride in raising her son, traveling, and being a fun and loving grandmother. Carolyn volunteered throughout her life and maintained lifelong friendships with her Pi Beta Phi sorority sisters, Bridge group, and childhood friends. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Heath and daughter-in-law, Valerie Heath of Marine City, MI; grandchildren, Finn and Hannah Heath; sister, Jacquelyn Burke Rosholt of Baltimore, MD; and niece, Alison Rosholt Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley Schaefer Burke and Jack Burke. Service 11 am, Friday, January 17, Asbury United Methodist Church.
Carolyn Burke Heath
