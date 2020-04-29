Catherine (Edmiston) Doyle, 80, died on April 23, 2020. She was born July 25, 1939 in Tulsa, OK, the 6th of 7 children, to David Leroy Edmiston and Margaret Ellen Edmiston. Catherine spent much of her early life on the family farm in Perry, Oklahoma, playing with her brothers and sisters and finding her love of flowers and gardening. She lived and attended school in Tulsa, graduating from Marquette High School in 1957. She attended the University of Tulsa as a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority where she met many lifelong friends and her husband-to-be, Stanley Pierce Doyle. They married October 15, 1960. Throughout her life, Catherine, known by many as the mother of seven boys, was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring sister, doting grandmother and great-grandmother, reliable friend, and compassionate community member. She, with her husband of 59 years, provided a stable foundation for the growth of so many, not limited to their immediate family. Catherine was committed to improving the community of Tulsa. She gave her time to several charity organizations, including the Madonna House, St. Rita's Guild, and Catholic Diocese of Tulsa. For years, she attended daily Mass at Christ the King. Placing a high value on education, she also volunteered her time helping to raise money for Cascia Hall where her sons attended school. She served as chair of the Cascia Parent Faculty Association and was an editor of Gourmet Our Way, a cookbook published by the Cascia Parent Faculty Association to raise money for the school. Catherine was a good friend to many, but was particularly close to her siblings and four friends ('Take Five') that planned outings together. She was humble, hardworking, loving, and rarely put herself ahead of anyone else. More than anything, she was committed to Family. She always found a way to bring family together, immediate and extended. The Doyle family took many family vacations together; horse packing trips, skiing trips, and fishing trips, among many others. She was a connoisseur of good food and an incredible chef, always willing to feed any hungry person that walked into her kitchen. In 1985, Catherine and Stan established C.D. Ranch in Hulbert, OK, the current home of the Our Lady of Clear Creek Abbey, where she dedicated her time and energy to running a beef cattle operation. The Ranch was the place of priceless memories for the Doyle family and their friends and was always a place for family to gather. Catherine, Stan, and their youngest son moved to the ranch full time in 1990. In their brief time in Tahlequah, Catherine had a lasting impact on the community as one of the founders of a youth basketball league where she helped run concessions each Saturday to raise money for the league. Catherine Doyle is survived by her husband, Stan P., Tulsa; children, Daniel B. and wife, Lisa, Tulsa, Kevin P. and wife, Karlyn, Tulsa, Brian A. and wife, Angela, Owasso, Jon C. and wife, Li, Houston, TX, Thomas B. and wife, Randee, Owasso, Stanton K. and wife, Kelly, Tulsa, and Vinson P. and wife, Christina, Baton Rouge, LA; 14 grandchildren (Catherine, Ryan, Connor, Cole, Kegan, Brennan, Abbey, Sara, Olivia, Nicole, Ethan, Dolly, Linus, and Ellis); one great-grandchild (Sawyer); many, many nieces and nephews; brother, Edward P. Edmiston and sisters, Mary Louise White and Jo Ann Murray. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David L. Edmiston and William R. Edmiston; and sister,Margaret Ann Muselmann. Catherine will be missed dearly by her many friends and family, but she left a lasting legacy. She will be buried in a private ceremony at Cavalry Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Charities. Because we are unable to join for a wake, family and friends are invited to recite the Rosary at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29th. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
