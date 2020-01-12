Catherine McBride West was born December 30, 1937 at Scott & White Hospital, Temple, TX, while her father was in medical residence. Catherine's parents moved to Ada, OK, where Dr. McBride practiced medicine. Catherine attended Ada Schools for 12 years graduating in 1955.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Maryella McBride; sisters, Mary Nan Rush and Joan "Josie" Smyth; two sons, Timothy and Larry Thomas West; grandson-in-law, Mikal Rice.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, L.T. West, Jr.; her daughter, Terri G. Wade; granddaughter, Mary Catherine Rice; grandson, Michael L. Wade; son-in-law, Martin Wade; and great-grandson, Soaring Eagle Rice.
Catherine attended Tyler Jr. College and after moving to Tulsa, worked for Oral Roberts Ministry as a letter editor and secretary for 40 years. She helped start TAMI to advocate for mental illness. She was a founding member for Church of the Holy Spirit and organized the first prayer ministry.
Family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Visitation will be 9AM-10AM, Monday, January 13, 2020, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel followed by a 10AM service in the chapel. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
