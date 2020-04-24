A loving wife, Mother and Grandmother, Catherine McGinley was born September 9, 1932 to Catherine and Harold Brown and raised in Tulsa. She passed away April 22, 2020. She attended elementary school at Marquette and Monte Casino and graduated high school from Holy Family. She studied at St Mary College now the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas until marrying her loving husband, John R. McGinley, Jr. in 1953. Together they lived in Florida while John served in the Air Force, then returned to Tulsa until the family moved to Pasadena, CA in 1963 so John could attend graduate school. Upon graduation in 1968, they moved to Houston where they resided until the family returned to Tulsa to stay in 1976.
She is survived by: her husband, John; their four children, John and his wife, Judy, Katie Dewar and her husband, Steve, Margie Miller and her husband, Merrell, and Bridget Zastrow and her husband, Steve; and grandchildren, Maddie, Isabella and Mac. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Brown.
Private family services.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.