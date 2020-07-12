On the morning of July 3, 2020, Cecil Mitchell slipped away peacefully, just short of his 90th birthday. Cecil never gave up. In 2012, he defied doctors' predictions, when he survived a serious health challenge. Since then, he continued in reasonably good health, living life to the fullest until recent months.
He was born July 28, 1930, in Seminole, OK, to Virgil Mitchell and Della Sublette Mitchell. Cecil'searly years were spent living in an Amerada camp, surrounded by towering derricks and thundering engines. His Father and many family members worked in the oilfields. It was an ageof wooden derricks and iron men.
He married Minnie Ruth Boatman, May 31, 1949, after whichthey traveled to the Colorado oil fields with all their worldly possessions in their Model A. He roughnecked and followed the rigs over the Southwest and the Rocky Mountains. In his thirties, he worked full time for Sun Oil, but also worked evenings and weekends as a builder of over 100 affordable houses for low income families. Always working two jobs, never taking time for himself, he grabbed the American Dream with both hands and never let go. He was an astute businessman and investor, decisive in his actions, and never afraid of taking risks. Cecil became a successful oil producer, drilling contractor, and in his later years, royalty owner. Larger than life, he was truly a man's man.
He lived modestly, having a disdain for the frivolous trappings that all too often accompany wealth. Cecil was a man of great faith, helping the poorest of the poor and always supporting the underdog. He taught his family to give, knowing initially it's a chore, and later a great joy. He funded mission projects in India, Mexico, South America and Africa. He traveled to 26 countries to inspect his numerous charitable projects and check on old friends. In recent years, he became involved helping Tulsa's homeless through Ray Ministries.
Cecil was an ardent conservative and active in politics. In the late '60s, he was the Okmulgee County chairman. With his keen sense of humor and love for pranks, he connected with working folks. His interest in politics continued until the very end.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Everett and Nathan; sisters, Lavon and Reva; and grandson, Jared Baxter. Cecil is survived by Ruth Mitchell, his wife of 71 years; son, Victor Mitchell and his wife, Cynthia; daughter, Martha Mitchell; grandchildren, Christy Baxter and JenniferHoward Baxter, Mitchell Baxter; great-granddaughter, MaKayla Baxter.
Cecil was blessed with a long fruitful life, but no feast lasts forever.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Oklahoma Alliance for Animals or Ray Ministries.
