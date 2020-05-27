Charlene Ford, 90, resident of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma passed away peacefully in her sleep May 22, 2020. Charlene was born on January 17, 1930 in Altus, Oklahoma.
She is preceded in passing by: her parents, Charlie and Dollie Doyle; her husband of 67 years, Ralph Mickey "Mick" Ford; and her beloved son, John Kelly Ford.
Charlene is survived by: her daughter, Cynthia Williams and her husband, Justin; grandchildren, Mark Ford, Brandy Ford, Jason and Jacob Williams; five great-grandchildren, Reyna Montoya, and Bryan and Brea Weldon , Chloe and Layla Williams
Charlene was an incredible woman who devoted herself to her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Being the baby of 10 children she was always the "special" child with stunning blue-gray eyes and black curly hair. She had a beautiful smile that would light up the room and people were instantly attracted to her kindness and warmth. She had a great sense of humor and loved playing jokes. She was the true matriarch of our family. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be 3-5 pm, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Floral Haven Funeral Home www.floralhaven.com
