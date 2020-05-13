Charles Bryan Chenoweth passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home in Tulsa, OK.
Charles (aka "Buddy" to many throughout his life) was born and raised in Smackover, Union County, Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his father; Albert Wilson Chenoweth and mother; Edith Whitaker Chenoweth; as well as his brothers, A.W. Chenoweth Jr., John Michael Chenoweth; and sister, Zella Jo Kalb.
As a long-time resident of Tulsa, Charles attended and faithfully served the Lord at Parkview Baptist Church for 47 years. Charles attended school at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR, and served in the Military as a United States Army Tanker.
His career spanned from working as a roughneck in the oilfields of Arkansas/Texas to operating as an owner/partner in a steel pipe distribution company.
Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn Chenoweth; his 3 sons, Chuck Chenoweth, Corey and Beth Chenoweth, and Tim and Angela Chenoweth; his 9 grandchildren, Kacy Langevin (husband Brandon), Drew Chenoweth, Tommy Chenoweth, Chelsea Sinclair, Ashley Chenoweth, Corey Chenoweth, Rachel Chenoweth, Olivia Chenoweth, and Mac Chenoweth; as well has his 6 great grandchildren, James, Paisley, Callie, Lyle, Faye, and Evie.
Viewing will be 10AM-8PM, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, May 15, 2020, at Parkview Baptist Church, 5805 S. Sheridan, Tulsa, OK. Livestream can be viewed on Parkview Baptist Church Facebook page.
Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
