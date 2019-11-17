Co-founder of Mathis Bros. Furniture. Memorial Services 2 PM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Wyndham Hotel, 10918 E. 41st St., Tulsa, OK 74146. Visit vondelsmithmortuary.com for more information and to share a memory with the family
