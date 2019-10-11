Charles Canary Barnard, age 66, after a lengthy battle with cancer died peacefully on October 7, 2019, at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, surrounded by his family. Chuck attended Tulsa University and spent the years that he worked as an oil landman. He was always enthusiastic about sports, as a participant and spectator.His favorite sports being soccer, baseball and tennis. He is survived by his siblings, Teri Ritz, George Ferguson (and his wife, Deborah), Rebecca Barnard, Kelly Athey and Tracy Barnard Hardison (and her husband, Michael); as well as his nieces and nephews and their families. Chuck was preceded in death by: his loving parents, Nancy Jo Barnard and William Barnard; his brother, Mark Barnard; and his aunt, Patricia Winston Barnard. Friends may honor Chuck's memory with donations to the American Cancer Society. Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 12th, 11 AM, at Christ the King Church, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
