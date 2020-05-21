Charles Paul Eslicker died on May 18, 2020 in Tulsa. Charlie was born to Charles and Eleanor Eslicker on January 21, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA. He married Ellen Kline in 1951 in Geigertown, PA, where they made their home and raised three sons. He cleaned carpets and painted houses during the day and worked second shift as a machinist to make ends meet. In his "spare time" he coached his sons' baseball teams for years. An opportunity to go into business with his brother-in-law led the family to relocate to Tulsa in 1965. Together they grew Arrow Oil Tools into a successful oilfield equipment manufacturing company. They sold the business in 1981, and two years later Charlie and Ellen moved to Horseshoe Bay, TX, where they enjoyed a retirement of golf, gardening and travel. In later life they returned to Tulsa, ultimately living at Inverness Village where they enjoyed new friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen; his parents; sisters, Eleanor Whomsley and Caroline Widrig. He is survived by sons, Lee (Pam) of Tulsa, David (Sandy) of Bartlesville, and Mark (Heidi) of Tyler, TX; grandchildren, Lauren Bingham (Casey), Daniel Eslicker (Whitney), Scott Eslicker (Hilliary), Ryan Eslicker (Rachel), Jamee Puccio (Matthew), and Jason Eslicker (Rachel); great grandchildren, Elle, Helena and Lila Bingham and Jett and Liam Eslicker; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Inverness for providing great care and friendship over the past 15 years. No services are planned at this time.
