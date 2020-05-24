Charles (Charlie) Fredrick Regenhard Jr. 67, died on May 19, 2020 in Naples, Florida.
Charlie was born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, to parents, Charles Sr. and Helen (Leadbetter) Regenhard from whom he learned his mechanical and business sense. He used his technical and business knowledge to start his own company, CCE Technologies, Inc., with two business partners.
Spending time with family and friends was most important to Charlie. He was the dear brother of Robert (Vicki) Regenhard, Patricia (Wesley) Lawson, Randall (Deidre) Regenhard, and Mark (Staci) Regenhard. He was the father of one child, Andrew, who was his 'Bud' and pride and joy. He died proud. In 1977, Charlie married Kim (Colby), the love of his life. They lived their lives to the fullest in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Texas and Florida. She always enjoyed his sense of humor and appreciated his genuine thoughtfulness.
Charlie enjoyed boating, water-skiing, scuba diving, Rock & Roll music and American-made muscle cars. He was a good friend to so many people and was always the first to offer help to anyone in need. He was great host for house and boat parties. He always made you feel welcome with a smile, a joke and a 'dangerously cold' beer.
In recent years, Charlie was challenged with a stroke, Parkinson's disease and dementia but never complained. He was always more concerned about others. He was a sweet and gracious man.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Charles; his mother, Helen and his grandparents.
In addition to his wife, Kim and son, Andrew, he is survived by his siblings, Bob, Patti, Randy, Mark and by dozens of adoring nieces and nephews as well as by wonderful friends.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens in Broken Arrow, OK. Contributions in Charlie's name may be directed to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or www.parkinson.org Online condolences to www.hodgesnaplesmg.com
