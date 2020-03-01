Charles 'Charlie' Ralph Leggett, 82, passed peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, after suffering from several strokes. Charles was born on September 1, 1937, a son of the late Vernon and Ruby Leggett and brother of Mary Keisel, also deceased. He married his forever love, Susan W. Leggett, in 1976 in Oklahoma City. He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his children, Susan O'Steen of Oklahoma City, OK, Karen Newell of Muskogee, OK, Mesha Sanchez of Tahlequah, OK, Brit Leggett of Muskogee, OK, and Wade Leggett of Morris, OK; along with 12 adoring grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He worked as an apprentice plumber after graduating from Okmulgee High School in 1957 and worked for Hogle Plumbing in Muskogee for several years before going into the plumbing business for himself. In 1969 he switched to the RV and mobile home supply business eventually growing into wholesale distribution in the industry. Charlie's interests included racing horses, fishing, golfing, and attending auctions. Service will be held Monday morning at 11am at the Martin Luther King Community Center, 300 MLK St., Muskogee, OK 74401. Friends and relatives are invited to join us in celebrating the life of Charles. If you desire to send flowers they may be sent to Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N. York Muskogee, OK 74403. Funeral services are under the direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N. York Street, Muskogee, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.cornerstoneofmuskogee.com

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Leggett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

