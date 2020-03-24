Charles Homer Clevenger, 83, of Broken Arrow passed from this life, Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was born February 17, 1937 in Meeker, OK, to Mary Baldridge Clevenger and Dewey Clevenger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Dewey; his wife of 60 years, Charlotte Ann Clevenger; and son, Charles Wesley "Wes" Clevenger.
He is survived by: 4 children, Michael Craig Clevenger of Catoosa, Nell Ann Dawson of Catoosa, Jay Barry Clevenger of Broken Arrow and Steven David Clevenger of Catoosa; 12 grandchildren, Paige, Chelsea, Ryan, Jacob, Rachel, Charlee, Wesley, Lauren, Guy, Avery, Josie and Tatum. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Margaret Spahn and Lou Skinnas; and a brother, James Clevenger.
He graduated from Sallisaw High School in 1956. He later attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, OK, where he met his wife. He married Charlotte Ann Hall November 8, 1958 in Stillwell, OK. The couple lived in Arkansas and Missouri before settling in the Tulsa area. Charles worked in education as a teacher and coach for 40 plus years. He received a Master's degree from Oklahoma State University and finished the last 17 years of his career as a principal for Catoosa High School.
Charles coached football at Central and Memorial High School. In 1980 Charles helped lead Memorial High School to their first and only state football championship. He taught world history and driver's education. He later taught 10 of his grandchildren how to drive.
He was an active member of First Baptist Broken Arrow where he enjoyed volunteering for the Arms around BA. He and his wife, Charlotte enjoyed traveling with the Tulsa Model A Club. Charles also enjoyed traveling, hunting, boating, hanging out with family and making home-made peach ice cream for his grandkids on 4th of July.
A viewing will be held Wednesday and Thursday, March 25 and 26, from 12- 8pm at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 East 51st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Services and Interment will be private due to the COVID 19 outbreak. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.