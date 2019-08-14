On August 12, 2019, Charles D. Haunschild, M.D., surrounded by family and friends, entered God's Holy Presence.
Charles attended the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine where he was a member of Alpha Omega Honor Society. He served an internship and pediatric residency at the University of Oklahoma. Following two years in the Air Force, he completed a three-year allergy fellowship at Baylor University in Houston, Texas. Charles was a member of the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Oklahoma City, where he worked for 40 years. He was a quiet, compassionate, and Godly man who helped countless patients enjoy a better quality of life. Charles loved every aspect of caring for his patients and remained friends with many of his patients after retiring from medical practice.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nedra Haunschild. He is survived by his wife, Janice Hays Haunschild; son, David Charles Haunschild, his wife, Shawn and daughter, Brynn of Colorado Springs, CO; son, Christopher Reed Haunschild, his wife, Jennifer and children, Charlie and Lauren of Edmond, OK; and daughter, Anne Haunschild Evans, her husband, Barry and children, Nathan, Elizabeth, and Reed of Palo Alto, CA; brother, William Haunschild and his wife, Connie; sister,Beth Walters; brother, Douglas Haunschild and his wife,Angela; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5:00 7:00 pm on August 15th at Smith and Kernke. A memorial service will be held on August 16th at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Crossings Community Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.