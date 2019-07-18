Charles Daniel Jeffrey, a resident of Glenpool passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Tulsa at the age of 55.
He was born August 25, 1963 in Wichita, Kansas to Charles T. Jeffrey and Lilly (Ward) Jeffrey. Charles married the love of his life, Rebecca Laust, March 13, 1981, in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.
He worked for Vertical AeroSpace as an aircraft mechanic and previously worked for Nordam for 30 years.
Charles was a member of the Sapulpa Masonic Lodge #170, Widows Sons of the Masonic Lodge, and the Scottish Rite. He was a member of the Newspring Family Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lilly Jeffrey; also by a grandson, Kolton Stevens.
Charles is survived by his wife, Rebecca of the home; one daughter, Kristen Stevens and husband, Kevin of Glenpool; one son, Tommy Jeffrey and wife, Angela of Glenpool; eight grandchildren, Kalissa, Katrina, Kymberlee, Karson, Karoline, Kendrix, Cadence, and Jameson; two sisters, Dean Bennett of Collinsville, Jean Jeffrey of Jenks; also by a host of friends and other relatives.
Viewing for Charles will be from 5pm-8pm on Tuesday and 8am-8pm on Wednesday. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 18th, 2019, at Integrity Chapel with Pastor Greg Ables officiating. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery under direction of Integrity Funeral Service.
An Online Guestbook is available at http://www.integrityfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.