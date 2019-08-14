Charles Daniel "Danny" Sherman, 76 year old, lifetime resident of Jay, Oklahoma went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Danny was born on June 12, 1943 to Martin "Dee" and Agnes Marie (Chafey) Sherman. Danny was united in marriage to the love of his life, Allie Jo Cooper, on January 25, 1964 in Pitcher, Oklahoma. Danny worked as a lineman and lineman supervisor for the Northeast Oklahoma Rural Electric Company, retiring after 41 years of service. Danny enjoyed fishing and watching football; especially the OU Sooners and the Jay Bulldogs. He was known for his out-going personality and his sense of humor. Danny was a huge supporter of the Jay community and was a Deacon at New Hope Baptist Church. He most of all enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Dee and Agnes Sherman, Aunt and Uncle Irene and George W. Frances. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Allie Jo Sherman; his brother, Bob John Sherman and wife, Brownie of Jay, Oklahoma; his daughter, Dana Jo Sherman-Crouch and husband, Delmo John of Jay, Oklahoma; and his son, Clark Daniel Sherman and wife, Amanda Laurie of Bixby, Oklahoma. Danny was blessed with three grandchildren, Delmo Jarrett Crouch (Katherine Coppenger), Dani Janea Edwards (Ben), Laurie Catherine Sherman; and great grandchild, Edwin Scott Edwards.
Services are scheduled for 10 am, Thursday, August 15, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor James Bryant officiating. Danny will be laid to rest in the Zena Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.honoringmemories.com or on the Worley-Luginbuel Facebook page. Arrangements are under the direction of Jay-Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home.
