Charles (Dick) R. Wisher, 82, of Bixby, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Born in Spencerville, Ohio and moved to Tulsa at the age of 15.
His father, Ore Wisher; mother, Henrietta Orr; sisters, Rebecca Kelley and Phyllis Kelley preceded Charles in death.
Charles is survived by his family: wife, Aline Wisher; children,Eric and Alisa Wisher, Rick and Tracy Skidgel; grandchildren, Lindsey and Matt Fedick, Tyler and Kaitlin Skidgel, Garrett and Bayleigh Wisher; great-grandchildren, Canton, Kellen and Karsyn Fedick and Oliver and Elijah Skidgel; brother and wife, Harold and Pat Wisher; and many other loved family members and friends.
Charles joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 where he served 11 years. He trained for EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) and was a specialist and senior member of the UDT (Underwater Demolition Team). Served on several ships and assisted in the operations, maintenance and disposal of special weapons in both the U.S. and Vietnam. Charles left the military in 1967.
Following his military service, IBM employed Charles for 30 years. During these 30 years he and his wife, Aline were volunteers for AT&T Telephone Pioneers, Guild of Tulsa Opera, Brush Creek, Tulsa Food Bank, Habitat, Clare House, and many other organizations where they volunteered their time fund-raising for many community projects.
Charles served five times as Exalted Ruler of the Tulsa Elks Lodge where veterans will never be forgotten.
Above all he loved his children and his grandchildren and was a dedicated husband, father and "Papaw".
His hobbies were fishing and hunting. Charles was talented and could accomplish most anything he desired to do. His home on Grand Lake for 17 years brought him and his family many good memories.
Charles had his own personal relationship with God and was known as a man of such integrity and good character and was often called "a man's man". He was strong in mind and others gained strength from him.
His laughter could often be heard above everything else. He could always beat his friend Ray in a game of pool.
Many thanks to St. Francis Hospital doctors, nurses and in-house Hospice for the great care they provided.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to Tulsa Elks Lodge, 5335 S. Harvard, Tulsa, OK 74135 - Benevolent and Protection Order of Elks.
