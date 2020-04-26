Charles Donald (Don) Neal, Sr. July 22, 1928 - April 17, 2020.
Born to Charles Minor Neal and Ida Jewel Williams Neal in Oklahoma City, he attended McAlester High School, graduated from Oklahoma Military Academy, attended the University of Oklahoma, and graduated from Oklahoma City University with a degree in business. He loved his country, serving in the US Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division.
He first worked for the Oklahoma Credit Union League, helping establish many credit unions statewide. He then accepted a position with CUNA Mutual Insurance Co. and affiliates, selling insurance products to credit unions and their members in many states, before becoming an area sales manager, moving to Baton Rouge, LA until he retired.
Don was blessed to have loved three special women over his lifetime who would become "Mrs. Neal." Don first married his sweetheart, Patricia Rene Jones Neal. They had a wonderful marriage, raised their son, who made them extremely proud when he became an attorney and when they became grandparents. In November, 1982, Trish, passed away. Their son, Charles D. "Buddy" Neal, Jr. is married to Maggie, they have four children, Jennifer Neal Escamilla, her children Grayson and Riley; sons, David Neal, Matthew Brown, and Lindsay Brown, his wife, Rory, children, Henry, Rose and Lilien.
Don later married Mary Ann Katigan and they shared a wonderful marriage for many years. They traveled all over Louisiana, acquiring an appreciation for the Cajun culture. After his retirement they returned to Oklahoma and settled in with their terriers, Millie and Mollie. Mary Anne died in 2008.
Don is survived by Mary Ann's children, Kathy Hullum, husband, AI; Brent his wife, Cynthia, and grandchildren, Nikki, Patrick, Katigan, Russell, Dillon, Mark and Kaitlyn, their respective spouses and families.
Good fortune again smiled on Don when he asked Anne Waller to marry him and she accepted. They truly enjoyed a wonderful marriage for over ten years until Don's death. Anne was at his bedside, holding his hand. They were active members of the First Methodist Church in Broken Arrow, and regularly attended the Mr. and Mrs. Sunday School Class. Anne's children, Eric Waller wife, Cindy, children: Alexa, Christian and Max, Amy Ford, husband, Dr. Jim Ford and daughter, Erin Coleman, Dr. Mark Waller wife, Melissa, sons Dr. Garrett Waller, Miles Waller, and Kathrine and husband, Ben Birney, along with Anne, survive Don.
Other survivors include Jerry Jones, wife, Joann; James Louis Cioni, wife, Anita; Joyce Ruth Hale husband, Charlie; Mary Kay Jones, Courtnie Tidwell, husband John, children Denver and India, Jana Whitlock, Sue Littlefield, and their families. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Cecil Martin, David Katigan and Lane Azlin.
Don will be remembered for his smiling face, warm personality, loving devotion to his elderly mother, being an OU Sooner fan, card games and crossword puzzles, Saturday morning breakfasts with Buddy and David, his passion for golfing with his buddies each week, and his love for family and friends.
Special thanks for all who cared for Don during his battle against Covid-19 virus at St. Francis, South.
Don ran the good race, fought the good fight, and was loved by many. We will miss him, but know he is now safe in God's care forever.
Don's memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family has suggested either First Methodist Church, Broken Arrow (General Fund) or Covid Research through the Baylor College of Medicine, at BCM.edu/Coronavirus, for memorial donations.
