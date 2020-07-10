Charles D. Mathews (Charlie) was born July 20, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan, to Walter and Edna Mathews. Charlie met Barbara while attending the University of Missouri; they were married July 19, 1959. Charlie and Barbara moved to Oklahoma in 1960 so that Charlie could attend Spartan School of Aeronautics. Charlie became a highly regarded aircraft mechanic specializing in Mooney airplanes. He owned and operated his own business, Mathews Aircraft Service, at Jones Riverside Airport until his retirement. Charlie and Barbara enjoyed 48 years of marriage until Barbara's unexpected death in 2007. Charlie soldiered on. He continued to attend church services and found strength in his faith in God. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends until illness in 2015 slowed him down. He lived with his oldest daughter in Chouteau for the last five years of his life enjoying time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Charlie is survived by: his brother, Ed Mathews of Abilene, TX and sister, Betty (Rex) Neff of Franklin, TX; two daughters, Melinda (Tom) Tipton of Chouteau, OK and Julie (Chuck) Meyer of Fort Worth, TX; his son, David Mathews of Palm Springs, CA; eight grandchildren, Jerad (Davina) Wyer of Sapulpa, Amanda (Mike) Inglett of Chouteau, Brian Wyer of Tallassee, TN, Brody Murphy of Chouteau, Abby Murphy of Tulsa, Benjamin (Courtney) Meyer of Fort Worth, TX, Daniel (Caitlyn) Meyer of Fayetteville, AR, and Maggie (Shen) Catteau of Searcy, AR; fourteen great-grandchildren, Hannah Sitsler, Hunter Wyer, Shelby Snodgrass, Chesney Inglett, Presley Inglett, Bristol Inglett, Piper Inglett, Haley Wyer, Wyatt Combs, Cheyanne Combs, Lane Murphy, Sage Murphy, Layton Meyer, and Brady Meyer; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10 am., Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Chapel at Leonard & Marker Funeral Home in Bixby. The service will be livestreamed; the link is available on the Leonard & Marker website. Interment will follow at the Bixby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Harbor Children's Home, P.O. Box 1047, Claremore, OK 74018-1047.
