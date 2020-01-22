Charles "Ray" Binkley, 90, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away peacefully at home on January 17, 2020. He was born in Flint, Michigan to Carl Marcus, and Wilma Lucille (McLeod) Binkley. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Magnolia Mae (Stewart) Binkley. Ray was the brother of Carolyn Jane Webster (deceased) of Piggott, AR, Wilma June (Jack) Wilson of Murray, KY, Mary Alma Binkley (deceased) and Robert Daniel (deceased infant).
In addition to his sister, Wilma, Ray is survived by his daughter, Katherine Rae Staton, of Tulsa, OK and son, Daniel Bruce Binkley and his wife, Kim of Little Rock, AR; 7 grandchildren, Anthony Ray Staton and wife, Violet of Tulsa, Ashley Christina and husband, Kip Neal of Tulsa, Aaron Roger Staton of Tulsa, Shannon Dawn and husband, Jeremy Poynot of Lafayette, LA, Taylor Michelle Binkley of Little Rock, AR, Jordan Michael and wife, Donna Binkley of Little Rock, AR, and Kyle Daniel and wife, Shannon Binkley of Chattanooga, TN; 7 great-grandchildren, Audrey, Vince, Bella, Jade, Parker, Jovie, and Ronan. Ray committed his life to the Lord as a young man and spent his entire life working as a faithful servant. He worked diligently to contribute to the Lord's work in every way. Ray served his country in the Air Force where he learned his trade as an aircraft mechanic. He worked twenty-seven years for American Airlines in a variety of technical roles culminating as an inspector.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Crosstown Church of Christ in Tulsa, OK, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Donations may be made in his honor to Hope Harbor Children's Home in Claremore, OK (https://hopeharborinc.org/).
