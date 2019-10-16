Charles W. Powell was born February 1, 1931 in Pottsville, AR to Julia and Ira Powell, 18 months later they moved to Tulsa where Charlie spent the rest of his life. In 1949 he married his wife, Nancy, who passed in 1997. They had three children, Randy, Toby and Tawny. In 1995 Charlie opened C&C Tile and Carpet with a $500 loan from a friend. The business flourished and went on to take most of a block on Harvard. He sold it to employees and they continue to do well . In 1999 Charlie married Martha Barnes . They were both active members at First Baptist Church and met there. They both volunteered at the Caring Center there. Charlie loved Colorado and they made many trips there to the mountains. They loved to travel and made many trips in the USA and abroad. Charlie passed away on Monday, October 13, 2019, at St. John's Hospital after complications from a fall six weeks prior. Survivors include : his wife, Martha Powell; son, Toby Powell; daughter, Tawny Phillips; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Services for Charlie will be Thursday at 10:30 am at First Baptist Tulsa. Donations in his memory can be made to the Caring Center of First Baptist, a place he loved to serve. tulsacreamtion.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.