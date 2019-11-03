Charles Wayne Bland, 90, passed away early October 13, 2019 in Laguna Woods, CA.
Born in Waldron, AR his family moved to Indiahoma, OK, when Wayne was 6 months old where he worked on the family farm until he was 18. Putting himself through college, he was hired by the Tulsa Public School system where he worked for the next 35 years. His career began as a biology teacher at Wilson Junior High where he met his future wife, Jo Ann Hammond, an art teacher at the school. Their marriage in 1958 began 61 wonderful years of life, love, and companionship.
In 1965, Wayne then became Principal at Bell Junior High School for several years. In 1968, Wayne took a leave-of-absence to obtain his Doctorate of Education from Oklahoma State University graduating in 1970. Upon returning to Tulsa, he became Administrative Director of Secondary Education. While in that position in the early '70s, he was instrumental in formulating a busing system that conformed to federal guidelines which kept the federal Government from imposing its own desegregation plan, a challenging feat at that time in Tulsa.
In 1986, he began a new career running the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, becoming President after several years as chairman of the board of directors. After retiring in 1995, he obtained his real estate license teaming up with his wife, JoAnn, before fully retiring in 1998.
In 2000, Wayne was inducted into the Oklahoma Educators Hall of Fame. His other accomplishments include Chairman, Teachers Retirement System of Oklahoma Board of Trustees. He also served on the Tulsa Red Cross and Community Services Council. He was also Co-founder and Chair of the David E. & Cassie L. Temple Foundation which provides critical funding to many worthy causes in the Tulsa area.
In 2015, Wayne and JoAnn moved to California to be with their children and grandchildren.
Wayne lives on in the hearts of his wonderful wife of 61 years, JoAnn; his sister, Wanda Hicks of Wichita Falls, TX; three sons, David, Paul, and Mark; 5 grandchildren, Lauren, Emily, Bailey, Abby, and Lucas; and two daughters-in-law, Patty and Molly, who love him dearly and will miss his keen sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Assistance League of Tulsa or the Tulsa Red Cross in his name.
