Charles William Chadwick, just two weeks shy of 92, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Tulsa, OK. Celebration of Life will be at 3 pm, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church in Tulsa. Charles was born on February 21, 1928 in El Dorado, AR, to William Dewey Chadwick and Maudie Threadgill Chadwick. Charles was called into the Methodist ministry, serving his first church in the Central Texas Conference at the age of 19. On retirement from active ministry, he served in various capacities directing non-profit institutions including the National Kidney Foundation of Texas, VP of Oklahoma City University, and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He came out of retirement to serve for a time as Associate Minister at Christ UMC, Tulsa.
Charles will be remembered for his ever present sense of humor, his smile that lit the room, his prayers, and his sartorial style. He complimented everyone he met, known or a stranger, in an effort to lift their spirits.
Charles is survived by the love of his life and best friend of 35 years, Debra Bruce Chadwick; daughter, Cathy Haynes (Michael) of Dallas, TX; son, Charles Chadwick Jr. (Marian) of Savannah, TX; grandsons, Roddy Haynes and William Chadwick (CWC III); and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Missions program at Christ United Methodist Church, 3515 S. Harvard, Tulsa, OK 74135
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.