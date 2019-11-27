Charlotte Benefield Lough, 79, passed away on November 23, 2019 in Tulsa, OK.
Born December 4, 1939 in Decatur, GA to the late Clarence Eugene Benefield (Mr. B) and Sara Ruth Sheppard. Charlotte graduated from The University of Oklahoma with a Master's Degree in Speech-Language Pathology. She was the Director of Speech and Hearing Department of the University of Mexico which she drove to national prominence.
Before retiring, Charlotte returned to a lifetime passion of painting. She constantly showed her work, won numerous honors and had shown in galleries. Her work was also purchased by a museum. Charlotte had been very active in the art community especially in the Alpha Rho Tau Civic Art Association (ART) and Tulsa Art Guild (TAG).
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 56 years, Keith Lough; daughters, Ann Horton (Scott) of Pryor, OK and Heather Lough of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Wes Horton (Alyssa) of Siloam Springs, AR, Kendall Harris (Kolin) of Collinsville, OK and Corey Horton of Edmond, OK; great granddaughter, Kinsley; brother, Dan Benefield (Chris) of Tucker, GA.
Viewing will be Wednesday, 10am-8pm at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, 9350 E. 51st Street, Tulsa and the Memorial Service will be held 10am, Friday, November 29, 2019, at Fitzgerald's Southwood Colonial Chapel, 3612 E. 91st St. South, Tulsa, OK 74137.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Epiphany Association, 820 Crane Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216-3050. Moore Southlawn (918) 663-2233. Condolences may be left online at www.moorefuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.