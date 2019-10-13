Charlotte F. Buchanan was born December 23, 1933 to Charlie and Lucille Bunch in Haskell, Oklahoma. She departed this life October 9, 2019 at the age of 85 years 9 months and 16 days. She had been a Bristow area resident for the last thirty-three years.
Charlotte was a 1951 graduate of Broken Arrow High School. She and Jerry Beaudoin were married February 24, 1954. To this union was born two children. They spent 8 happy years together before his passing. She then married Karl Buchanan in October 1967 and they were together until his passing in November of 2010. Charlotte lived somewhat a traveler's life; as time and work would take the family to new places filled with adventure. She held various jobs that included a records clerk for the FBI, as well as an assembly line worker at Kwikset. Charlotte loved a good book, but could tell a story so captivating you wouldn't want to miss a word. As well, her love for animals was displayed by not turning away any animal in need.
Charlotte is survived by three sons, Leonard Karl Buchanan II, Michael Gerard Beaudoin and Larry Keith Buchanan; two daughters, Debra Lizbeth Gaz and Lisa Gayle Beaudoin; sister, Gloria Gail Medlin; brother, Charles Bunch; fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; one brother, Lee Bunch and one grandson, Gaven Gibson.
Funeral services are 2:30pm, Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Bristow City Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.