Chelsey Renee "Peach" Watson, August 9, 1989-September 10, 2019. She was born with a fierce personality, turning her head only hours old. We should have known then we had met our match. As a child she was a strong athlete playing basketball, softball, wrestling, soccer, cross country and track. She loved to perform to an audience, Elvis was her favorite to impersonate. She was extremely witty, had a contagious smile, and was loved by many. Our sweet, tenacious girl has given us many good memories to hold onto and we thank her for the good times we had with her. Her unquiet mind led her into a world of darkness from which she could not battle her way free. But today she has traded her worldly pain for peace and the love of God. She was preceded in death by her brother, JJ Olson; aunt, Skipper Clark; uncle, Mike Clark and uncle, Dick Clark. She is survived by her mother and step-father, Janie and Vito Olson; her father, David Watson; her grandmother, Kathy Dear; her Uncle, Pat Clark; her brother, Brian Olson; her brother and his wife, Justin and Kim Olson, and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends too numerous to list. You will be loved Peach and we will see you again. Viewing 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, Visitation 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st St., Tulsa, OK. Funeral Service 9:30 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st St., Tulsa, OK. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel 918-622-1155. www.moorefuneral.com
