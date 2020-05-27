Chris Cushenberry, beloved husband, father, son, and brother, passed away May 22, 2020. Chris was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on January 13, 1968, to Charles and Darlene (Staneart) Cushenberry. Growing up he attended Hoover Elementary, Whitney Junior High, and Hale High School in Tulsa, where he enjoyed playing soccer and football. After graduation, Chris attended TCC and later OSU, where he enjoyed the sport of rugby. Chris worked for several years for the Xerox Corporation at a nuclear power plant in New Orleans, Louisiana. When he had the opportunity to buy Ty's Hamburgers, he moved back to Tulsa. He proudly owned and operated Ty's for over 23 years and appreciated and valued its reputation as a long-time Tulsa restaurant. Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Art and Dell Staneart and Charles and Mary Ruth Cushenberry. He is survived by his wife Kristina and son Aiden; his parents Charles and Darlene Cushenberry; his sister Diane, and husband Mike, and his nephew, Roman Park; as well as aunts, uncles, and numerous relatives and friends. Chris will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude or your favorite charity would be appreciated. Services are Tuesday 2:00 P.M. May 26, 2020 in the Poteet Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dave Dunson and Rob Gulley officiating. Services were entrusted to the Poteet Funeral Home and Cremation Services, friends can leave a memory for the family at Poteet, Pawnee, Oklahoma www.poteetfuneralhome.com

