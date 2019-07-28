Chris Darnaby Murphy, 90, of Tulsa, passed way Monday, July 22, 2019. Margaret Christine was born July 12, 1929, to John L. Dunn and Irene Miller in Cushing, OK. The eldest of 4 daughters she grew up in Tulsa and attended St. Francis and Marquette. Her first job was a receptionist at KAKC radio station.
She married James R. Darnaby on May 28, 1949. Residing in Tulsa for most of their married life they raised five children. They eventually moved to Leonard where they owned a pecan/cattle farm until Jim passed away in 1979. She later married Robert P. Murphy, increasing the family by four daughters and one son and together they resided on the farm until Bob passed away in 2016.
She loved sewing, oil painting, carpentry and remodeling. She enjoyed attending the Tulsa PAC, home extension group and bridge luncheons. She had a passion to travel visiting numerous countries on 5 continents.
She is affectionately known as Nana by her grandchildren and nothing excited her more than being with her family as they were her primary focus. She nurtured her children with guidance, confidence and trust, creating a sense of security and love. She loved to stay up late at night visiting with her children about their lives, a tradition that she continued with her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her homemade "Nana Bread", a treat we all loved.
Chris was a devout and engaged Catholic, a parishioner at St. Clements for over 40 years. She designed and tailored vestments for the parish priests and her altar cloths and flower arrangements are still used today. She and Bob also sponsored several seminarians over the years.
She is survived by her children: Connie Strimple, husband, Mark of Moore, OK; Rick Darnaby, wife, Marilyn of Bixby, OK; John Darnaby, wife, Ann, of Broken Arrow, OK; Jeff Darnaby, wife, Clesta, of Oklahoma and Christy Sparks, husband, Sheldon, of Tulsa, OK. Sisters, Catherine Adams of Harrah, OK and Carol Stockwell, husband, Dick of Gerald, MO; 31 grandchildren and 23+ great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James R. Darnaby and Robert P. Murphy and sister, Mary Barrick.
Rosary will be held 6:30pm, Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held 9:00am, Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Broken Arrow. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa.
Nana was a remarkable person and she will be forever remembered. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel 918-622-1155 www.moorefuneral.com
