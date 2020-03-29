Christopher Paul Eaton, 53, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away on March 12, 2020.
He was the son of the late Alvin C. Eaton and will forever be remembered by his beloved mother, Harolene Eaton; his devoted brother, Rodney Kevin Eaton of Tulsa; his loving sisters, Debra Diane McNew and husband, Jerry of Owasso and Tasha Bartholic and husband,Kevin of Tulsa; treasured nephews, Max Bartholic and Ryan Eaton; caring nieces, Brandi Niles, Jennifer Shockley, Megan Ashing and Tori Eaton; and countless other friends and family who were blessed to know him.
Chris was born on November 1, 1966 in Tulsa where he grew up and graduated from Will Rogers High School. He attended the University of Oklahoma and served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps as a Communications and Information Systems Specialist.
After returning home from serving his country, he was employed by WorldCom and later at Expo Square where he was hired as an events coordinator then assumed the position as Director of Technology.
As an Audio/Visual technical professional, over the past 20 years Chris flawlessly managed and directed countless live event productions at Expo Square in Tulsa. Most recently with his own business, CPE1LiveCast, where he specialized in streaming live horse shows and rodeos in Oklahoma and throughout the Southwest. With a unique touch and vision, Chris enhanced each event he produced and his troubleshooting skills allowed the shows to go on without a hitch.
Chris loved listening to jazz music, watching sports (especially at the collegiate level), following politics, doing impersonations, laughing and having fun with friends and family.
Chris touched the lives of many people with his good humor and generosity. His profound devotion to his family was evident when he put his life on hold to be there with his Mother, to care for his Father who was stricken with ALS. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering, details pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.