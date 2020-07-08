Cindy K. Duensing, 58, of Tulsa, died July 3, 2020. Visitation is Friday, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville, KS.

Graveside service 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at Marysville.

www.kinsleymortuary.com

