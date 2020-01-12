On the morning of December 10, 2019 in Olympia, Washington, CJ Olsen (Carol Buehler-Shepherd) went to be with the Lord after a 4-year battle with cancer. She was 74 years old.
CJ was born January 10, 1945 in Mt. Vernon, MO, to Leo and Virginia Buehler. At Mt. Vernon High School she was a drum majorette and social butterfly. She was married at age 19, and moved to Monett, MO. Over the course of 2 decades, she raised 5 kids that were her pride and joy. In 1992, CJ and her youngest daughter, Lindsay made their new home in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and remained there for the next 22 years. CJ had several career changes but her final job before retirement was working for Community Care College in Tulsa, OK, as a successful student recruiter.
In October 2015, CJ met her angel and best friend, Chris Olsen. CJ sold her home in Broken Arrow and moved to Washington in November 2016. They were married January 27, 2017 in a private ceremony at Saint Michael Parish in Olympia.
CJ is survived by her husband, Chris Olsen of Olympia, WA; her children, Greg (Felicia) Shepherd, Tampa, FL, David (Jen) Shepherd of Wilmington, NC, Jennifer (Jason) Keller of Skiatook, OK, Angela Birmingham of Springfield, MO, Lindsay Shepherd of San Marcos, CA; her grandchildren, Brooke and Whitney Shepherd, Morgan and Jack Shepherd, Dylan and Anna Whaley, Isabel Bearden and Sophia and Joe Birmingham, Kelton and Shepherd Keller; her siblings, Edwin Buehler, Rita Turner-Dobson; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield, MO on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00am.
