Clare Caldwell was born on May 3, 1928, and passed away on July 21, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Milburn, OK, to Clarence Monroe Hoard, DVM, and Gorda Frances Hoard. Dr. Hoard died a few months after Clare was born, and she was raised by her single mother as an only child. Clare and her mother moved to Durant, Oklahoma, where Clare graduated from high school.
She married William C. (Bill) Caldwell, former WWII Air Force B-17 pilot and POW, on May 25, 1947, in Durant. In 1948, their daughter, Nancy was born, and in 1950, their daughter, Marian was born. In 1954, Bill was transferred by New York Life to Tulsa, where their son, William Clare (Buddy) was born in 1957. They were active members of University United Methodist Church, and later of New Haven United Methodist Church.
Clare graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1965 with a degree in English and began her teaching career with Tulsa Public Schools. In 1979, Clare and Bill moved to a home on 10 acres north of Sand Springs and were active at Sand Springs United Methodist Church. In 2014, Clare and Bill moved to Burgundy Place Senior Living in Tulsa, and in 2018, they moved to Legend Assisted Living - Tulsa Hills. Earlier this year, they celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.
Clare was a bright, beautiful and fun-loving lady, who treasured her family and friends. She enjoyed playing bridge, and was also a voracious reader.
Clare is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Nancy Day (Dean), Marian Tisdal (Mart), and Buddy Caldwell (Julie); grandchildren, Julia Tisdal, Lance Day (Summer), Ash Day, Logan Tisdal, Courtney Peterson (Nick) and Callie Wolf (Justin); and great-grandchildren, Parker Day, Madelyn Day and Scottie Gray Peterson.
The family would like to thank John Henning Schumann, MD, the staff at Legend Assisted Living Tulsa Hills, and Hospice of Green Country for their kind and compassionate care.
Clare will lie in state Thursday, July 25, with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at the Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, July 26, at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, followed by a reception at the church and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family has requested that memorial donations in Clare's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Hospice of Green Country or a charity of your choice.
Ninde Brookside, 918-742-5556
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.