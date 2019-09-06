Clarence Ralph Henderson II was born May 23, 1946 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Clarence Ralph Henderson and Alma Marie (Conley) Henderson.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Charlotte; daughters, Michelle, Andrea; son, Mike; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also has 2 surviving sisters, Sherri Clinginpeel of Vera, Oklahoma and Helen Logan of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Sister, Patsy McCrackin preceded Ralph to the Promised Land.
Ralph joined the United States Marines in 1966 and served until 1972, most of which was spent in Vietnam.
He was a fierce advocate for veterans' rights and spent much of his time helping them through the dark days of their lives and celebrated with them their successes.
He was an avid fisherman and spent many hours chasing the fish around the lakes in Oklahoma in his boat.
Ralph loved horses and all things country and he and his wife spent many days riding the trails and camping with friends.
He loved baseball, and most sports, going to games as often as possible.
A member of the Color Guard, Ralph rode in many Veteran's Day parades and functions for Chapter 216 of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
He loved his country and his family passionately.
Ralph went to be with The Lord on August 20, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, at the Tulsa Boys Home. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at: FitzgeraldFuneralService.com 918-585-1151
