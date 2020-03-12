On March 9, 2020 Clark Wallace joined his brother, father, grandparents and other beloved family members in Heaven at the age of 60. Clark passed peacefully at Saint John's Hospital with his brothers at his side.
Clark was born in Tulsa and graduated from Oklahoma State University to begin his teaching career. He loved all of his students. He was active in taking them to the Special Olympics when he taught at Hale High School where he also spent time as the head wrestling coach.
He was very involved in his children's lives volunteering as a coach for both them and their friends.
Clark was an outstanding high school athlete in wrestling, football and baseball. He loved to fish, camp, hunt, work in his gardens and cherished his time in the mountains.
Clark achieved various milestones with the Red Cross as a result of his compassion as a blood donor. Through his passing, he further gave the gift of life to others as an organ donor.
"Pooh Bear" is survived by his brothers, Lance and Mike and their mother, Donna; his wife, Delene and their children, Justin and Amy and his granddaughter, Kendall.
A memorial service will be held at the Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel on March 13th at 9:00 AM with a family graveside service at Magnolia Gardens in Bristow at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that any contributions be made to Family & Children Services, Special Olympics or the charity of your choice.
Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
