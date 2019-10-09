Beloved Wife And Mother
1925-2019
Claudine Yvonne Powers passed away peacefully at age 94 on October 6, 2019, in Tulsa, OK.
Claudine was born June 30, 1925, in Tulsa, OK to William Claude and Ida Estelle Williamson. She was one of four children with a brother, Nelson, and two sisters, Helen and Marjorie. She grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Central High School in 1943. She attended college at the University of Tulsa, was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority, and graduated in 1947.
Claudine met her husband, Jim, in the Double Ring Class at First Christian Church of Tulsa, where they were longstanding members. They married in 1951 and brought their son, Kent Powers, into this world in 1953.
She was the beloved wife of Jim Powers for 38 years and went on to live her life as a widow for 30 more years. What she valued most in life was her family, friends and church.
Claudine had a wonderful smile, a great sense of humor and an even greater sense of caring for people. Her love was felt by many, as she always put other people before herself. In her later years, she actively supported her alma mater as a season ticket holder at TU football and basketball games and enjoyed her lunch outings with friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Claude and Ida Williamson; brother, Nelson Williamson; and sisters, Helen Lobaugh and Marjorie Williamson; and husband, Jim Powers.
She is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Sheryl Powers.
A graveside service will be held in Tulsa at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5111 S. Memorial Dr. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make any memorial donations in Claudine's name to First Christian Church of Tulsa or the Alzheimer's association Oklahoma Chapter.
